23 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Elections / 2017 - Casa Ce Leader Abel Chivukuvuku Votes in Alvalade

Luanda — Abel Chivukuvuku, the candidate for President of the Republic of Angola by CASA-CE, has just exercised his right to vote, at polling station nr. 1039, installed in primary school no. 1053, Alvalade district, Urban District of Maianga.

The clock ticked 10:11 when the politician, accompanied by his wife, members of the coalition's presidential council, presented the voter card to the polling station and received the ballot paper.

The candidate concluded the vote at 10:15 minutes and, while leaving the station, he called for voters to vote.

In the general elections of 2012, CASA-CE elected eight MPs.

Five political parties and a coalition (MPLA, UNITA, PRS, FNLA, APN and CASA-CE) are running for Wednesday's vote.

