Nigeria: IPOB - South East Senators Extract Commitment to Non-Violence From Kanu

Abuja — The South-east Senate Caucus has extracted a commitment from the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, and members of the group to conduct their agitations in a manner that conforms with the country's rule of law and devoid of any violence.

Kanu made the commitment after a meeting with the Chairman of the caucus, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, in Obingwa- Abia State on Tuesday.

According to a statement made available to THISDAY wednesday by the media aide to the senator, Mr. Uchenna Awom, Kanu assured the lawmaker that IPOB would not resort to violence.

He, however, maintained that the group remains resolute in its agitation for a fair and just society, which is the spirit behind the agitation for Biafra, through a referendum.

"We are not afraid in our quest but what I promise my elder brother is that we shall never fail them by resorting to violence. We can't and it has never been our approach," Kanu said.

Abaribe, according the statement, had urged IPOB to ensure that its activities comply with the laws of the country, and avoid actions that infringe on the rights of other Nigerians.

"It is a majority consensus that all of us desire unity and a peaceful Nigeria where equity and fairness is entrenched and where no group or region would be treated as second class citizens," the statement added.

He added that the caucus is not backing down on its demand for the total restructuring of the country and devolution of powers to assuage the feelings of despondency, injustice and near rejection in the country.

Restructuring and devolution of powers are the crux of the rising agitations in the country, he said.

"I thank Kanu for assuring us to conduct his members in a peaceful manner and within the ambit of the law. This engagement is a continuous process that will lead us to find a lasting solution to whatever grievances that necessitated the agitations in Nigeria.

"The caucus will accordingly meet as soon as we resume from the recess to continue the engagement for the good of our people and our dear country. All of us desire equality, equity, fairness in a peaceful and united Nigeria," Abaribe added.