Namibia: Chinese Vice Premier's Visit to Further Cooperation With Namibia - Ambassador

Windhoek — Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli's visit to Namibia will further promote traditional friendship and cooperation, the Chinese Ambassador to Namibia said Tuesday.

Ambassador Zhang Yiming said at a media briefing in Windhoek that during the visit from Aug. 26 to 29, the two countries will exchange views on cooperation concerning politics, economy, technology and culture.

"Besides meeting with Namibia's President Hage Geingob, the vice premier will visit landmark cooperation projects such as the Husab Uranium Mine, the container terminal of Walvis Bay and the Space Tracking, Telemetry and Command Station," he said.

The ambassador said a series of cooperation agreements, including Agreement on Economic and Technical Cooperation of Grant for the New Airport Road Project, Memorandum of Understanding on Human Resource Development Cooperation and Exchanged Letters on the Feasibility Study of the 4 Rural Schools Project, are expected to be signed during the visit.

"We believe the visit will strongly boost cooperation and promote our all-weather cooperation partnership to a new high," he said.