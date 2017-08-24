24 August 2017

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Namibia: Chinese Vice Premier's Visit to Further Cooperation With Namibia - Ambassador

Tagged:

Related Topics

Windhoek — Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli's visit to Namibia will further promote traditional friendship and cooperation, the Chinese Ambassador to Namibia said Tuesday.

Ambassador Zhang Yiming said at a media briefing in Windhoek that during the visit from Aug. 26 to 29, the two countries will exchange views on cooperation concerning politics, economy, technology and culture.

"Besides meeting with Namibia's President Hage Geingob, the vice premier will visit landmark cooperation projects such as the Husab Uranium Mine, the container terminal of Walvis Bay and the Space Tracking, Telemetry and Command Station," he said.

The ambassador said a series of cooperation agreements, including Agreement on Economic and Technical Cooperation of Grant for the New Airport Road Project, Memorandum of Understanding on Human Resource Development Cooperation and Exchanged Letters on the Feasibility Study of the 4 Rural Schools Project, are expected to be signed during the visit.

"We believe the visit will strongly boost cooperation and promote our all-weather cooperation partnership to a new high," he said.

Namibia

EU Extends Funding for Maternity Waiting Home

Kunene region has the lowest proportion of pregnant women delivering in health facilities, according to the Demographic… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.