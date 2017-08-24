Nigeria: Students Won't Get Automatic Promotions in Oyo

Ibadan — The Oyo State government has outlawed automatic promotions in public schools. This means that students will not be promoted to the next level without getting the basic competencies in the required subjects.

Students who fail to achieve promotion requirements would have to repeat classes in the new arrangement.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Adeniyi Olowofela, at a press briefing in Ibadan.

Olowofela said the education sector was being reformed and that the government has decided to start with automatic promotion which, he noted, adversely affected the standard of education not only in the state but Nigeria as a whole.

The commissioner said that government has introduced the 'No Automatic Promotion" policy and started a unified examination system as well as harmonized grading for SSS 1 and 2 students in public schools in the state to improve performance in school certificate examinations.

He said contrary to speculations, the efforts of the government has started yielding results with the state taking second position in the National Examination Council's 2016 school certificate exams which is better than the 12th position it made in 2015.

Olowofela also stated that the recently introduced School Governing Boards (SGB) for public secondary schools in the state has improved school administration as well as the standard of education and infrastructure.

He said the SGB model would out live the present administration because it has yielded positive results already.

"One of our SGBs put N125 million to renovate their school and they are trying to raise N1 billion now. The SGB is a master stroke that will change education in the state forever.

"The government has also approved and initiated the process of renovating 100 schools with about N5 billion comprising of N3 billion counterpart funding and N1.9 billion which is a combination of funds generated from the students' levies and state government's internally generated revenue.

"We want our students to take advantage of our Oyo State Model Education System Intervention (OYOMESI) to build good character and the Ajumose Legacy Note for secondary schools to download text books from the web, while the hard copies are also available in the ministry," he said.

Olowofela said the Education Trust Fund (ETF) inaugurated recently by Governor Abiola Ajimobi would complement the budgetary allocation at all levels by the government, adding that 5% of VAT to state/local government will go to the ETF as well as 1% from IGR and 1% paid by students of private schools that will go into the pool.

The commissioner further stated that the Technical University, Ibadan (TechU) will be self-financing, saying that the government was supporting the university to develop the vocational skills of its students and promote technical education.