Botswana: Councils Energise Local Economies

Maun — Assistant Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Ms Botlogile Tshireletso says local authorities are well poised to energise local economies for sustainable development and to move Botswana forward.

Ms Tshireletso expressed her confidence in local authorities to address issues that may emerge in efforts to move Botswana forward when opening the 17th Botswana Local Authorities Association (BALA) national congress in Maun on Monday.

She noted that Botswana recognised the role of local governments as partners in improving the welfare and livelihoods of citizens.

The contributions made by local and civic leaders, she said, had immeasurably contributed to Botswana's democratic culture as well as good governance, development and botho.

Ms Tshireletso noted that local governments played a major role in empowering people at the community level.

She said government would continue to make efforts in addressing challenges affecting local authorities, noting the recent move by government in the amendments of allowances.

Furthermore, Ms Tshireletso said the new global development Agenda 2030 also harmonised with the Sustainable Development Goals and roles of local government.

She said Botswana has made strides in the implementation of the global development agenda which aimed at creating opportunities for all, and for sustainable and decent livelihoods, especially for the poor, women, youth and unemployed.

"My government recognises that eradicating poverty is the greatest challenge and indispensable requirement for sustainable development," she said.

Ms Tshireletso also noted that government had implemented the new development Agenda, as it has taken steps to end absolute poverty during the current development plan period (NDP11).

The assistant minister also noted that the Local Economic Development (LED) was aimed at enhancing diversification of resources and sustainable economic growth for local economies.

Ms Tshireletso said the national vision for local authorities was to grow and diversify local economies to reduce poverty and create wealth for prosperity for all citizens in a sustainable way.

She said the mission was to promote growth and diversification through joint actions of central government, empowered local governments, local institutions, communities and non-state actors.

Source : BOPA