Tanzania: State Invests in Big Centre for Assisting Group of the Vulnerable

THE Government is investing more than 5bn/- in a construction project for a specialised, multi-school education centre to cater for people with physical disabilities, the Minister for Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training, Professor Joyce Ndalichako, has revealed.

The minister, who is currently on a tour of education institutions in Arusha Region, pointed out that most pupils with disabilities attending special primary schools or streams catering for physically challenged children, suffered a lot upon completing lower levels of education.

They were compelled to join secondary schools or colleges not designed to cater for their special needs, she said, adding: "That is why the government has decided to come up with the all-in-one education centre for the physically challenged youth.

It will combine the proposed large, multi-institution campus which will comprise kindergarten, primary, ordinary and advanced level secondary schools as well as a vocational training centre on same campus" Prof Ndalichako said.

The minister also toured the site on which the centre will be located. The plot stands adjacent to the state-owned Patandi Teachers Training College in the Tengeru Ward, Meru District, which has a special wing for the disabled.

"The proposed centre will cater for types of physical disabilities that include impaired sight, students with hearing problems, deformed limbs and other anatomical challenges.

They will benefit from an uninterrupted system of learning from kindergarten to college in an institution which is specifically designed and built for them," Prof Ndalichako remarked.

She pointed out that Tanzania had made much headway in terms of establishing schools that cater for physically challenged children, but many of them offer primary level education with very few extending to the Secondary level; therefore, graduates encounter shocking differences upon moving from friendly primary schools into relatively less-accommodating secondary institutions.

Engineer Lupakisyo Mwalwiba from the Science and Technology University of Mbeya, who is the Manager-in-charge of Must Consultancy Bureau that is undertaking the project, said construction would start early next month.

"We have decided to start with the secondary school institution during the first phase, because this is where there's an acute shortage and thus has higher demands for disabled students," he said.

He added that the second phase of the nearly 4.8bn/- project would commence early next year and was scheduled for completion in December 2018.