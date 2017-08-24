WILFRED Kidao has been appointed as the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Acting General Secretary (GS).

According to the TFF Media and Communication Officer, Alfred Lucas, the appointment was made by the federation's Executive Committee, which met in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday.

The former Simba and Taifa Stars midfielder takes over from Salum Madadi, who was briefly appointed as interim General Secretary, following the detention of Selestine Mwesigwa, on fraud and money laundering charges. Kidao is also the Chairman of the Tanzania Football Coaches Association (TAFCA).

Lucas further said that TFF president Wallace Karia has appointed former federation's Vice-President, Athumani Nyamlani and Ahmed Mgoyi as new members of the Executive Committee.

"The president has made the appointment of two members of the committee based on the powers vested to him by the federation's constitution," said Lucas, saying the two were introduced to the meeting on Tuesday. Lucas said president Karia also announced the names of members picked to form various TFF standing committees.

According to Lucas, Disciplinary Committee is formed by Tarimba Abbas (Chairman), Peter Hella (Vice- Chairman), while members are Boniface Lyamwike, Dr Bill Haonga and Kassim Dau.

The Appeals Disciplinary Committee will be headed by Advocate Rahim Zuber Shaban and his Vice-chairman is Stella Mwakingwe, while committee members are Abbas Mtemvu, Amani Mulika and Siza Chenja.

Advocate Hamidu Mbwezeleni will head Ethics Committee and his vice is Advocate Steven Zangira, while committee members are Glorious Luoga, Walter Lungu and Amin Bakhressa. Appeals and Ethics Committee will be headed by Advocate Ebenezer Mshana and his vice is DCP Mohammed Mpinga and members of the committee are Benjamin Karume, George Mayawa and ASP Benedict Nyagabona.

Advocate Revocatus Kuuli has retained his position as Chairman of the Election Committee and he will be assisted by Advocate Mohammed Mchengerwa, while committee members are Edwin Mgendera, Kiomoni Kibamba and Thadeus Karua.

Election Appeals Committee is under Chairman Kenneth Mwenda and his vice Jabir Shekimweri, while committee members are Rashid Sadalla, Irene Kadushi and Mohammed Gombati.

Elias Mwanjala will head the federation's Legal, Ethics and Players' Status Committee and will be assisted by Advocate Malangwe Mchungahela, while members are Zakaria Hanspope, Robert Selasela, Goodluck Moshi, Issa Batenga and Hamis Semka.

TFF's Finance and Planning Committee will be under federation's Vice- President Michael Wambura and his vice is Francis Ndulane and committee members are Almas Kasongo, Pascal Kihanga, Maximillian Tabonwa, Paul Bilabaye and Farid Abeid.

Competition Committee is under Chairman Ahmed Mgoyi and his vice James Mhagama, while members are Kenneth Pesambili, Shafii Dauda, Fortunatus Kalewa and Andrew Makota.

Technical Committee has Vedastus Lufano (chairman), Issa Bukuku (vice chairman) and members are Sarah Chao, Ally Mayay, Michael Bundala, Omar Abdulkadir and Israel Mujuni.

Youth Football Committee has Khalid Abdallah (Chairman), Lameck Nyambaya (Vice- Chairman) and members are Mohammed Aden, Ramadhani Nassib, Salim Kibwana and Vicent Majili.

Women Football Committee will be headed by Amina Karuma and vice Rose Kissiwa, while Somoe Ng'itu in the committee secretary general. Members of the committee are Zena Chande, Beatrice Mgaya, Sofia Tigalyoma, Zuhura Kapama and Nia Mjengwa.

Referees Committee has Chairman Saloum Chama his vice Joseph Mapunda and members are Nassib Mabrouk, Leslie Liunda and Soud Abdi.

Media and Marketing Committee will be under Dunstan Mkundi and vice Mbasha Matutu, while members are Imani Kajura, Mgaya Kingoba, Godfrey Dilunga and Samson Mbamba.

Finance and Audit Committee will be under Yahya Hamad and vice is Athuman Nyamlani, while members are Khalifa Mgonja, Japhary Kachenje, Jackson Songoro and Benesta Rugora.