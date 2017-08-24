24 August 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: JPM Picks Lt. Gen Milanzi New Boss of Anti-Drugs Authority

By Mariam Said

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has appointed Lieutenant Colonel Frederick Felix Milanzi the new Commissioner of Operations for the Drug Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA).

A press statement issued by the State House yesterday said Lieutenant Colonel Felix Milanzi replaces Mr Mihayo Msikela who has been transferred to Police Headquarters. "Lieutenant Colonel Felix Milanzi's appointment is with immediate effect ," the statement reads in part.

Meanwhile, Dr Magufuli held talks with DCEA Commissioner General, Mr William Sianga, who assured him that the campaign against drug abuse and trading in illicit drugs was on course.

Mr Sianga cited some of the drugs that the DCEA were battling to control included marijuana, heroin, and cocaine, adding that his office had seized and burned several bhang farms.

He cited three strategies that DCEA was pursuing as blocking illicit drugs from entry into the country; enlightening learners in primary and secondary schools, as well as higher learning institutions, on the negative effects of drugs and how to avoid them.

The initiative covered the general public, he explained further, adding that treating recovering addicts was also pursued vigorously. Mr Sianga called on all addicts and those with relatives or friends hooked to drugs to refer them to DCEA offices for treatment and rehabilitation.

