A television talk show 'Hot Current' on Times TV which is gaining popularity in Malawi following the 'truth telling' discussion has a new marverick host Wezi Kasasambara after Brian Banda was suspended.

Times TV's flagship television and radio programme, 'Hot Current', which tackles the issues that matter featuring Times Group Editor-in-Chief George Kasakula is showing brave and substantive journalistic endeavours (often at great personal risk).

Following Banda's suspension, Kasambara took over and initial ratings of the program showed she is eloquent and up to the task.

In her debut hosting, Kasambara engaged Kasakura on calls by civil society for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to pay back all the money parastatals and other government agencies gave it during its fundraising event called Blue Night recently in Lilongwe.

DPP has since rebuffed the calls, saying parastatals and councils that made pledges or paid the money did so willingly and the party will not pay back.

In his comments on 'Hot Current', Kasakura who is also Malawi News columnist, argued that DPP leadership is exhibiting "unbridled arrogance" and that the party also feels that it alone, with sycophants and hand-clappers, is entitled to the resources that we all generate in this country to satisfy the party's selfish intentions.

Kasakura says DPP's action to "ransack parastatals" is the worst form of abuse of power and that it rejects calls to payback the money because it feels it is entitled to do whatever it wants to do with this country because it won the 2014 elections.

He also raised the issue in his column, saying DPP behave as if this country "belongs to them alone and the rest of us must just watch while they ruin it for their own benefit. It does not matter to them that, in the process, our lives are affected."

Argues Kasakura: "We have now reached a point where some Malawians are drinking water mixed with sewer in Area 18 in Lilongwe because the Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) does not have money to replace its broken pipes. And, yet, this is the organisation the DPP continues to demand money from. Indeed, this is the organisation that donates tens of millions of kwacha.

"Malawians are constitutionally entitled to hold an opinion and express the same to impart it on others. There is one fact that the DPP seems not to appreciate and that is, this country belongs to all people who live in it and not only those who hold the mandate to govern.

"That is why we, as citizens, must endeavour to seek solutions to stop a government or a ruling party which is intoxicated with arrogance and impunity, from abusing public resources.The decision by the CSOs, who want to get a court order to force the DPP to refund the money it got from struggling and impoverished parastatals, is the way to go."

Kasakura argues DPP cannot claim that these parastatals give the money voluntarily when Malawians know that they are "bullied into doing it all the time."

'Hot Current' program is discussing matters of current which are hitting headlines, taking government into task on accountability and corruption.

Kasakula is also attracting wrath of those wielding power recklessly, even criminally, with complete impunity and unaccountability as he is putting them on spot with his no holds barred critique.

The program is also shared on YouTube.

