Nigeria: 150 Benefits From Taiwo Afolabi Free Healthcare

Over 150 traders at the popular Gbagi Market in Ibadan have enjoyed free medical and dental care at the community health outreach sponsored by SIFAX Group.

Taiwo Afolabi Community Dental Outreach, which is organised by the University of Ibadan Association of Dental Students, is a free medical mission targeted at rural communities in Oyo State.

Some of the free services enjoyed by the beneficiaries include blood sugar level test, blood pressure test, body mass index test, dental check-up and treatment. Free toothpaste and toothbrushes were also distributed. Medical personnel deployed for the event include doctors and medical students from the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

Speaking at the occasion, the Group Executive Vice Chairman, SIFAX Group, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, who was represented by the Corporate Affairs Manager, Mr. Olumuyiwa Akande, said the sponsorship was part of the humanitarian gestures of the company, adding that SIFAX Group believes that healthy citizens translate to a healthy nation.

Speaking on the need for good oral hygiene, Mr. Ayinuowo Adewale, President, University of Ibadan Dental Students Association, enjoined the traders to take the issue of their health seriously, particularly, their teeth. He noted that the use of fluoride toothpaste and medium-texture toothbrush would help them in maintaining a healthy oral hygiene.

He further lauded the SIFAX Group and Dr. Taiwo Afolabi for the support that made the programme a reality while enjoin other corporate organizations to emulate the company by partnering with it to take the rural health mission to other communities.