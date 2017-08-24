Tanzania: Provide Us With Soil Experts, Paddy Farmers Appeal to Govt

Kyela — Paddy farmers in Kyela District, Mbeya Region, have asked the government to provide experts, who could conduct initial research on their farms' soil before distributing subsidy fertiliser to farmers.

The farmers made the request earlier in the week during a training seminar meant for them on agriculture management.

The seminar was given by a non-governmental organisation called Lembuka Jitambue, which is engaged in educating residents of the district.

They said they were facing the major challenge of soil as fertiliser provided to them, they thought, were not matchable with the soil of the relevant area because crops were destroyed after applying fertiliser.

"We thank the government for caring for us as farmers but we need an initial thorough research to be conducted before we are provided with fertiliser.

"This is because our crops are affected by fertiliser that we apply on our farms," says a farmer, Jemmy Mwalusamba.

Another farmer, Tumaini Mwakinyole, advised that the government should increase the number of extension officers at ward and village levels so that they could provide education on the proper use of agro-inputs.

Tumaini said there were other crops like cashews that seemed to be given no priority by the relevant stakeholders.

The Kyela District Administrative Secretary, Mr Godfrey Kawacha, said the government through the district council had readjusted itself to improve paddy farming by providing loans to farmers so that they could embark on modern and productive farming.

Mr Kawacha explained that during the 2017/18 Financial Year, the Kyela District Council had set aside Sh200 million for providing loans to the paddy farmers so that they could benefit from the farming.

"I'm very much grateful to the organisers of this training that has unlocked farmers to effectively take part in development activities in the areas they come from," said Mr Kawacha.