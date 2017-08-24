23 August 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: TGNP All Set for 14th Gender Festival

By Hellen Nachilongo

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania Gender Networking Program (TGNP) in partnership with other human rights organisations are finalising preparations for 14th Gender Festival (GF).

TGNP executive director, Ms Lilian Liundi, said on August 23 that the upcoming festival with theme "Transformation of oppressive system for gender equality and sustainable development," will be held from 5 to 8 in Dar es Salaam.

She said the festival objective focus was to share experience and knowledge, celebrate achievements, assess challenges, deliberate on strategies and agree on recommendations and way forward.

Insisting on the importance and relevance of the annual festival, Ms Liundi said economic empowerment to marginalised women was still a challenge in the country due to inadequate national budget support for women, thus bringing them together through the festival helps to chart alternative ways of redeeming women.

Ms Liundi has said despite commitment to support economic empowerment, the women, especially marginalised women, were still struggling for their daily livelihood.

"The available funding is tied up with conditions such as collaterals which marginalised women cannot afford to meet," she said.

According to her, women do not have adequate access to information about available and emerging opportunity and relevant technology especially in rural areas and the festival helps to avail such information and knowledge to them.

