23 August 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Oxfam, Stakeholders to Address Women Land Ownership Challenges

By George Rodgers

Dar es Salaam — OXFAM Tanzania has organised a two-day workshop that aims at discussing several challenges facing women in land ownership.

The workshop aims at bringing together several NGOs like Tanzania Land Alliance (Tala), International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI), Tanzania Gender Networking Program (TGNP) and many others to have one voice on land rights.

The Oxfam's Head of national influencing, Ms Eluka Kibona, said that land was an crucial asset needed for personal and community development. He said women's major mean of production was land, so there was a need to ensure that land rights were favourable to that group.

"Land is a development catalyst so owning it can lead to problems if only wealthy people can have access to it. What we need to do is to ensure that everyone has a right to land ownership without problems," he said.

She also said that the Land Act says that land should be owned by whoever with capability to develop it so she urged women not to shy from owning land as it was their given right.

