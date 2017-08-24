Seychelles: Tourism Training Gives Miss Seychelles Contestant Tracy Francois a Love for the Environment

interview

For contestant number 13, Tracy Francois, the Miss Seychelles beauty pageant is a journey of self-discovery.

Francois, 18, lives at Anse Boileau in the south of the main island Mahe and is following a course in tourism and tour guiding at the Seychelles Tourism Academy. After that, for her, the sky is the limit.

SNA met with Francois to explore her reasons for joining the pageant, her project, and future plans.

Tell us a little bit about yourself.

I attended both primary and secondary school in my district. I come from a family of three - two older sisters and I'm the youngest. I'm friendly, outgoing and love working with elderly people - they have so much to share with us in term of advice, experience and cultural knowledge.

What are your qualifications and what will you do career-wise?

I am studying at STA (Seychelles Tourism Academy) and after I complete my course, I would like to work for at least a year to gain some experience. The reason is simple - I would like to do the Advance Diploma in Hospitality Management (ADHM) course and the one-year experience is an entrance criteria.

From there, I will see where exactly I want to go but if that fails, I have a few other options. If I win Miss Seychelles, I would have to put my studies on hold as I will need to attend Miss World.

What pushed you to join the pageant?

Frankly, Miss Seychelles was not really on my mind. When Mr. Gustave De Commarmond came to STA (Seychelles Tourism Academy) looking for young ladies who were interested in taking part in the pageant, my classmates told me that I had what it takes and should do it.

My parents and sisters also gave me a push. On my own, I wouldn't have thought about it, probably due to my lack of confidence. When I joined it made me discover who I really am so in a sense, you can say that I'm on a self-discovery journey. I feel proud to learn that I can do things that I thought were impossible before - that includes walking on the catwalk. I do not regret the decision I made.

Apart from work what are your interests and hobbies?

During my spare time, I like to go hiking and that is mostly on nature trails. Everything in the environment fascinates me which why I love it so much. I found this during my course at STA through subjects such as geography and history.

I also love the sea, but on a funny note, I do not know how to swim. How ironic is that?

For this pageant what project will you be working on?

My project is based on a girl in her early twenties who is disabled. As she cannot do anything by herself, she lives with her parents who do everything for her. Through the project, I would like to improve her way of life and give her a sense of independence. This will not only change her life but that of her parents, as there will be less pressure on them to help her all the time. It will involve making some changes in their home.

What will you advise young women who are scared or not confident in joining pageants?

Everything is possible with God. They should also believe in themselves. Sometimes we block our own path by saying we cannot do something without even trying. All they need to do is put their mind and heart into it and just take the step. I do not regret taking part in the pageant even if it is a bit demanding at times.

What are your expectations after this experience?

My mindset will definitely change and I will become more independent. Mainly due to the new knowledge, etiquettes, and experiences that I have gathered during the journey. I will be able to do so much more. My confidence will get a boost from all this.

If ever crowned what changes/difference will you want to make or bring to the society?

I hope to become a role model for all the young ladies who do believe and have faith in themselves. I would guide them into following their dream as nothing is impossible. Bad influences should not hinder your quest to achieving your dreams.

Walk away from the negative influences because once you get into them, it will be hard to get out. Now that you are still young, fresh and have not yet developed bad habits, please stay away. Follow good footsteps.