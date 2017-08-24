Malawi: Dedza Police Asked to Be Professional

Lilongwe — Nyondo (centre) in front row with other Police Officers in Dedza

Police officers in the country have been urged to uphold their professional and ethical standards when carrying out their duties.

Central Region Commissioner of Police John Nyondo made the remarks on Tuesday in Dedza during the Midyear Station Executive Committee meeting at Mapiri lodge.

"As the police, our duty is to protect civilians and make sure that there is peace and order in the country. So we must act in accordance with these principles, Nyondo said.

He warned that any police officer involved in criminal activities will be dealt with and there will be no protection from the police.

Nyondo also appealed to community members to avoid engaging in various crimes.

"I would like to ask members of the community to check on alcohol consumption as many crimes are perpetuated by drunkards especially murder and suicide cases."

He also condemned the abductions and killings of albinos and people of bald heads in the country that it is biblical.

Nyondo then commended Dedza district council for the support it is rendering to the police.

"We know the police are lacking some resources for effective deliverance of duties but the council is always helping us with resources like vehicles for transportation," he said.

In his remarks District Commissioner Ellis Tembo, who was guest of honour, pledged to continue support the police whenever need arises.

"As the council, we promise to be there when you need our support. Do not hesitate to knock on our door," Tembo said.

The meeting was organised to assess and review Dedza Police Station's performed during the first half of the year.