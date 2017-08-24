Luanda — The candidate for President of the Republic of Angola by the National Patriotic Alliance (APN), Quintino Moreira, has just exercised his right to vote, at Polling Station 282, installed in the municipality of Viana.

APN is the newest of the six political parties competing for the general elections of 2017, alongside MPLA, UNITA, CASA-CE, PRS and FNLA.

At least 9.3 million voters are eligible to go to the polls on Wednesday to elect the new President of the Republic, the Vice President of the Republic and the 220 deputies to the National Parliament.