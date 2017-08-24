23 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Elections / 2017 - APN Leader Votes in Viana

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The candidate for President of the Republic of Angola by the National Patriotic Alliance (APN), Quintino Moreira, has just exercised his right to vote, at Polling Station 282, installed in the municipality of Viana.

APN is the newest of the six political parties competing for the general elections of 2017, alongside MPLA, UNITA, CASA-CE, PRS and FNLA.

At least 9.3 million voters are eligible to go to the polls on Wednesday to elect the new President of the Republic, the Vice President of the Republic and the 220 deputies to the National Parliament.

Angola

MPLA Candidate to Vice-President of Republic Appeals to Vote

MPLA candidate for vice-president of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, reiterated on Wednesday in Luanda the appeal to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.