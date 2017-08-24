23 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Cuanza Norte - Prosecution Department Files 200 Lawsuits Relating to Child Protection

Ndalatando — Over 200 lawsuits relating to the protection of children's rights were filed in the Provincial Court of the northern Cuanza Norte Province, in the first semester of the present year, by the local Prosecution Department.

The information was given last Tuesday to the press by the provincial chief prosecutor Domingos Joaquim, who disclosed that from the mentioned number 143 cases were relating to avoidance of child maintenance, 52 relating to the exercise of parental responsibility and four of child custody.

ANGOP has learnt that most of the cases involved parents that refused or neglect to fulfil their duties towards their children.

