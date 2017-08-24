23 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Elections / 2017 - Governor of Benguela Votes in Namibe

Tagged:

Related Topics

Moçâmedes — The governor of Benguela, Rui Falcão, exercised this Wednesday morning his right to vote in the city of Moçâmedes (province of Namibe), where he made his electoral registration, before his appointment for the current post.

After exercising his right to vote, the governor said that he had fulfilled one more right of citizenship and appealed to voters from all over the country to flock to polling stations.

"I am satisfied enough that I have exercised this right, because I am convinced that Angola will continue to win. The key is to continue on the right track and fight for development to have an increasingly better country, "emphasized Rui Falcão.

The MPLA, FNLA, UNITA, PRS, APN and the CASA-CE coalition are the parties running for the elections.

Angola

MPLA Candidate to Vice-President of Republic Appeals to Vote

MPLA candidate for vice-president of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, reiterated on Wednesday in Luanda the appeal to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.