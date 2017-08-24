Moçâmedes — The governor of Benguela, Rui Falcão, exercised this Wednesday morning his right to vote in the city of Moçâmedes (province of Namibe), where he made his electoral registration, before his appointment for the current post.

After exercising his right to vote, the governor said that he had fulfilled one more right of citizenship and appealed to voters from all over the country to flock to polling stations.

"I am satisfied enough that I have exercised this right, because I am convinced that Angola will continue to win. The key is to continue on the right track and fight for development to have an increasingly better country, "emphasized Rui Falcão.

The MPLA, FNLA, UNITA, PRS, APN and the CASA-CE coalition are the parties running for the elections.