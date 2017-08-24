23 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Elections2017 - MPLA Candidate to Vice-President of Republic Appeals to Vote

Luanda — MPLA candidate for vice-president of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, reiterated on Wednesday in Luanda the appeal to Angolans to vote for the exercise of democracy.

"I appeal to all Angolans, particularly the young people, to leave their homes to vote," he said in a statement to the press after he voted on Wednesday for general elections.

Bornito de Sousa voted in polling station nº 1160, installed in the Faculty of Law of Agostinho Neto University (UAN), in the urban district of Maianga, municipality of Luanda.

Meanwhile, the MPLA candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, João Lourenço, and his wife Ana Dias also voted in the same polling station.

On that occasion, Ana Dias Lourenço urged women, the majority of the Angolan population, to flock to the polls and vote, without embarrassment, because it is an easy and fast process.

More than nine million voters across the country are called today to elect the new President and the Vice President of the Republic, as well as the 220 deputies to the National Assembly.

The candidates running for the President of the Republic are João Lourenço (MPLA), Isaías Samakuva (UNITA), Abel Chivukuvuku (CASA-CE), Benedito Daniel (PRS), Lucas Ngonda (FNLA) and Quintino Moreira (APN).

