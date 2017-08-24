Malawi Govt Confirms Delays in Civil Servants Salaries Including Police

Civil servants, mainly those serving in the Malawi Police Service, National Assembly and the Ministry of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining, will not have their August salaries on time, Nyasa Times has learnt.

Secretary to the Treasury, Ben Botolo, said there will be a "slight delay" in payment of their August salaries.

Botolo said the "slightly delay" is due to late submission of Government Paper No 5A (GP5A) to the Office of the Accountant General to commence the processing salaries.

According to him, Ministries, Departments and Agencies are supposed to submit the GP5A documentation by 5th of each month for funding of salaries by Treasury and to submit Payment Vouchers to the Accountant General by 16th of each month.

"The Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development has, however, noted with regrets that this time table has not been followed by some MDAs.

"While every effort is being taken to ensure that the affected MDAs access their August 2017 salaries on time, the following might receive their salaries late for non submission of the GP5As; Vote 80 (National Assembly); Vote 341 (Malawi Police Service); Vote 470 (Ministry of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining. All Councis except Likoma District Council," said Botolo in statement made available to Nyasa Times.

Botolo said government highly values the role civil servants play in the delivery I public services in the country.

He claimed that government is committed to ensuring that all civil servants are well motivated and that their pay is timely.