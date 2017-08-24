South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Co-Chairs Second Session of South Africa-Mozambique Bi-National Commission

press release

President Jacob Zuma will travel to Maputo, in the Republic of Mozambique to co-chair the Second Session of the South Africa-Mozambique Bi-National Commission (BNC) with the President of the Republic of Mozambique, His Excellency President Filipe Nyusi.

The two leaders will convene the BNC on Friday, 25 August 2017. The BNC is the highest mechanism governing bilateral relations between the two countries. The Agreement establishing the BNC was signed on 13 December 2011, and the inaugural Session took place in October 2015.

President Zuma's visit will enable the two Heads of State to discuss a wide range of bilateral issues including a review of the status of the bilateral relations, the adoption of strategic interventions to further strengthen the relationship, focus on mutually identified priority issues as well as discussion of regional and continental peace and security issues.

South Africa and Mozambique enjoy excellent bilateral relations which date back to the liberation struggle.

On the economic front relations continue to expand and cooperation encompasses trade and investment, science and technology, agriculture, environmental affairs, energy, infrastructure development and retail amongst others.

Trade figures between the two countries in 2016 indicated that South African exports to Mozambique were valued at R33 billion, whereas imports from Mozambique amounted to R10 billion. There are currently approximately 300 South African companies operating in Mozambique in areas inclusive of the financial services sector, energy, hospitality and retail sectors.

President Zuma will be accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Maite Nkoana-Mashabane; Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies; Minister of Environmental Affairs, Ms Edna Molewa, Minister of Arts and Culture, Mr Nathi Mthethwa, Minister of Energy, Ms Mmamoloko K ubayi and the Minister of Transport, Mr Joe Maswanganyi.

