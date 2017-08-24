South Africa: DA Welcomes Decision to Summon Dirco Minister Over the Mugabe Escape

Photo: allafrica.com

Top-left: Zimbabwean First Lady, Grace Mugabe. Top-right: Model Gabriella Engels. Bottom-left: Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa. Bottom-right: Foreign Affairs Minister Maite Emily Nkoana-Mashabane.

press release

The DA welcomes today's unanimous agreement by the International Relations and Co-operation Portfolio Committee on our request for DIRCO Minister, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, to be summoned to Parliament to account for the decision to grant diplomatic immunity to the Zimbabwean First Lady, Grace Mugabe.

The First Lady's diplomatic immunity application was only made after assault allegations had been made against her by 20-year old South African, Gabriella Engels. The diplomatic immunity granted to Grace Mugabe is therefore highly irregular.

South Africa cannot be treated as a playground for international criminals. International relations can never justify trampling on the rights of our people.

This is a matter of utmost importance and Chairperson Masango needs to ensure that a date for this meeting is scheduled with the Minister urgently.

The DA will make sure the Minister fully accounts for her decision to let Grace go.

Stevens Mokgalapa MP

DA Shadow Minister of International Relations and Co-operation