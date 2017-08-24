24 August 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Lucius Banda Storms North With Birthday Bash and Zembani Band Anniversary

By Elijah Phimbi

Malawi's celebrated music icon Lucious Banda commonly called 'Soldier' is this weekend expected to invade the Northern Region as the tour of celebrating his 47th Birthday and his Zembani Band's 20th Anniversary continues.

The celebration tour was launched Friday in Mangochi with a gig at Club 700 before invading Salima and finally at M1 Centre Point in the Capital Lilongwe.

Banda will for the first time after a while perform in Karonga particularly at the Planet.

Soldiers said he feels great to meet his fans in the northern region particularly those from Karonga after a long time.

"It's been a long time since I performed in Karonga but now its confirmed that I together with my entire Banda will be performing at Planet on Friday night" said Banda.

He has therefore called upon his fans to largely patronise his show and has promised to give out his best.

"I appreciate the love that people of Karonga give us all the time though we don't go there now and then so this is a chance to interact with them. I expect to have a great audience," he added.

After the Planet show, Banda will on Saturday night perform at Squirrels Park in Mzuzu City before completing this weekend tour at Waka Waka in Lilongwe.

The Birthday and Anniversary celebration tour will continue until the Sand Music Festival takes place in Salima.

The annual festival is organized by his event Organizing and Management Firm Impakt Events.

