Eritrea: Seminar On Preventing Eye Infections

Barentu — A seminar on preventing eye infections that may occur due to harmful practices was conducted in Barentu.

Mr. Alem Zekarias, head of National Blindness Prevention and Control Unit at the Ministry of Health, explained that some eye infections can be easily prevented though environmental and persona hygiene and called on the participants to reinforce participation in the environmental sanitation programs.

According to the research conducted recently, the prevalence of trachoma in Barebtu sub-zone has significantly been reduced.

Dr. Leul Banteyirga, head of Health Ministry branch in the Gash-Barka region, called for integrated effort on the part of the public and the healthcare professionals so as to address the health related problems .