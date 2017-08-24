Eritrea: Central Region - Efficient Transportation Service

Asmara — The public transport service in the Central region has been making steady progress and is currently covering 90% of the villages within the region.

Mr. Kibrom Segid, managing director of the Public Transport in the Central region, said that remaining villages will soon have access to transportation service provided that the roads linking their villages are properly maintained.

Mr. Kibrom further added that 60 buses are currently deployed in the Central region and are providing transportation service daily to 130 thousand passengers to 27 destinations.