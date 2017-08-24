23 August 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Remarkable Progress in Basic Education

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: M. Hofer/UNESCO
(File photo).

Asmara — Concerted efforts that have been made to develop basic education in the Central region has witnessed remarkable progress, according to Mr. Mesfun Weldeslasie, head of Basic Education in the Central region.

Mr. Mesfun pointed out that currently women's participation in basic education in the region has reached 53% and commended the efforts being exerted by the concerned institutions. He also called for the sustainability of the effort.

Indicting that the number of kindergartens in the region is increasing, Mr. Kibrom called on the public to strengthen participation in assisting and encouraging teachers.

Documents from the Ministry of Education indicate that there are around 100,000 students attending their education in the Central region.

Eritrea

Za'er Textile Factory Working to Develop Capacity of Employees

Za'er Textile factory reported that the company is giving special consideration to its human resource development and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.