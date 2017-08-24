Eritrea: Remarkable Progress in Basic Education

Asmara — Concerted efforts that have been made to develop basic education in the Central region has witnessed remarkable progress, according to Mr. Mesfun Weldeslasie, head of Basic Education in the Central region.

Mr. Mesfun pointed out that currently women's participation in basic education in the region has reached 53% and commended the efforts being exerted by the concerned institutions. He also called for the sustainability of the effort.

Indicting that the number of kindergartens in the region is increasing, Mr. Kibrom called on the public to strengthen participation in assisting and encouraging teachers.

Documents from the Ministry of Education indicate that there are around 100,000 students attending their education in the Central region.