Lesotho: Athletes Off to Taiwan Games

SPRINT starlet, Khereng Khereng and Olympian, Tšepang Sello will represent the country at the upcoming World University Games in Taipei, Taiwan from Saturday until 30 August.

Khereng, a National University of Lesotho 100 and 200 metres specialist left the country on Tuesday along with Sello, the Africa Union Sports Council 800 metres gold medalist from the University of Free State in South Africa.

Also known as Summer Universiade, the biennial games are hosted by the International University Sports Federation (FISU).

The duo were recommended by the Lesotho Universities and College Sports Association (LUCSA).

Khereng expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to represent the country in an interview with the Lesotho Times on the sidelines of their send-off ceremony early this week at the Lesotho Sport and Recreation Commission offices in Maseru.

"We welcome this challenge with both hands and just like every soldier who goes to war, the plan is to return home victorious," Khereng said.

"We know that it is not going to be easy as we will be competing against the best athletes from universities all over the world but we had good preparations and we are ready for the games."

For his part, LUCSA President, Kokolia Ramabele, said unlike the previous four years, they were happy to be able to send a team this time around.

"We are aware that sending few competitors limits our chances of winning medals but it is always tough because such competitions require money and we all know that we don't have it.

"The last time we sent representatives to this competition was in 2013 and it was just two athletes, Moleboheng Mafata (athletics) and Thabo Molibeli (Boxing). Unfortunately, they both failed to compete because we arrived late in the case of Molibeli while Mafata experienced health challenges," Ramabele said.

Ramabele said Khereng and Sello were selected for this year's event on account of their good records, adding the games would give them exposure and experience.

"These are two young athletes who have potential and this competition will help them develop further. Sello has been exposed to the highest levels of competition at the Rio Olympics in Brazil last year so this competition will give more exposure and experience going forward," said Ramabele.

The duo were accompanied by team a three member delegation headed by Tšepang Mantutle.