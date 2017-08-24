24 August 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Nzamwita Refutes Allegations of Ferwafa Funds Misuse

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Kamasa

Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) president Vincent Nzamwita has denied reports that the federation resources are being misappropriated. He was reacting to allegations by some members of the Executive Committee who gave him a 48-hour ultimatum to account for FERWAFA funds.

Nzamwita, who is campaigning for a second term in office in the next general elections set for September 10, was on Monday, given a 48-hour ultimatum to explain how the federation's finances are utilised.

"I have not misappropriated any money, I sent a request to the federation Finance Manager to deposit US$20,000 on my personal account because it is the money which was promised by CAF as bonus for each president of the member federations," Nzamwita told Times Sport on Wednesday.

Nzamwita explained that CAF sent $100,000 to each member federation of which 20% goes to federation president and 50% to the development of coaches or youth development depending on country's priorities, while 30% is meant for the referees.

He explained that, "It is clear from CAF and I even sent a separate email asking if I have to get that money and they replied to me that 20% of the whole amount is for me to use as I carry out the federation's daily work."

In a letter signed by the federation vice president Vedaste Kayiranga and the federation lawyer Emmanuel Ndagijimana, Nzamwita was given until the end of Tuesday next week to explain how FERWAFA resources are utilised.

The members also accuse Nzamwita of not paying taxes, something that Nzamwita admitted to but explained that, "I didn't know that I had to pay taxes on my money, but I will tell CAF to make a top-up in order to pay the taxes."

However, Kayiranga told Times Sport that, "First, we wanted to know about the payment he got which we did not know about and the taxes he has to pay which is 6% of his $20,000."

Nzamwita, who was first elected in January 2014, is standing for re-election and is being challenged by Albert Mwanafunzi, a former member of the federation Executive Committee in charge of Competitions.

Rwanda

Meddy Confirmed for Mutzig Beer Fest

Come Saturday September 2, all roads will lead to Nyamata for the annual Mutzig Beer Fest at the Golden Tulip Hotel. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.