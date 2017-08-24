Rwanda: Nzamwita Refutes Allegations of Ferwafa Funds Misuse

Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) president Vincent Nzamwita has denied reports that the federation resources are being misappropriated. He was reacting to allegations by some members of the Executive Committee who gave him a 48-hour ultimatum to account for FERWAFA funds.

Nzamwita, who is campaigning for a second term in office in the next general elections set for September 10, was on Monday, given a 48-hour ultimatum to explain how the federation's finances are utilised.

"I have not misappropriated any money, I sent a request to the federation Finance Manager to deposit US$20,000 on my personal account because it is the money which was promised by CAF as bonus for each president of the member federations," Nzamwita told Times Sport on Wednesday.

Nzamwita explained that CAF sent $100,000 to each member federation of which 20% goes to federation president and 50% to the development of coaches or youth development depending on country's priorities, while 30% is meant for the referees.

He explained that, "It is clear from CAF and I even sent a separate email asking if I have to get that money and they replied to me that 20% of the whole amount is for me to use as I carry out the federation's daily work."

In a letter signed by the federation vice president Vedaste Kayiranga and the federation lawyer Emmanuel Ndagijimana, Nzamwita was given until the end of Tuesday next week to explain how FERWAFA resources are utilised.

The members also accuse Nzamwita of not paying taxes, something that Nzamwita admitted to but explained that, "I didn't know that I had to pay taxes on my money, but I will tell CAF to make a top-up in order to pay the taxes."

However, Kayiranga told Times Sport that, "First, we wanted to know about the payment he got which we did not know about and the taxes he has to pay which is 6% of his $20,000."

Nzamwita, who was first elected in January 2014, is standing for re-election and is being challenged by Albert Mwanafunzi, a former member of the federation Executive Committee in charge of Competitions.