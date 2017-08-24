Kenya: Only 96 Out of 1,450 Wards Elected Women in August 8 General Election

Voters elected 96 women members in the 47 county assemblies in the recent elections.

The list published on Wednesday by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission shows that out of the 1,450 wards, voters in 96 wards elected female MCAs.

MILESTONES

And even though the figure remains low in the context of the two third constitutional threshold, the figure represents a marginal increase from 84 women MCAs elected in the 2013 General Election.

The National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) says the outcome from the August 8 election shows the country has a long way to go to achieve gender parity in political representation, even though it admitted Kenyans are debunking the attitudes around patriarchy and negative gender stereotypes.

Through its chairperson Winfred Lichuma, the commission said Kenya had made milestones in inclusion and participation of special interest groups in politics but regretted that political parties will have to nominate the required number of MCAs to comply with the gender principle.

NANDI

"From the look of the results, it is evident that none of the 47 county assemblies met the constitutional threshold of not more than two thirds gender ratio composition," Ms Lichuma said.

"In all regions, women candidates were pitted against their male colleagues but prevailed with an overwhelming mandate. This is testament to the fact that women of Kenya are steadily rising and taking their rightful position in society on pure merit."

In Nandi County, 24-year-old Cynthia Jepkosgey Muge, running as an independent, whitewashed the pre-election favourite on Jubilee party ticket to win the Kilibwoni Ward seat by an unassailable margin of 9, 307 votes.

In total, five female MCAs were elected in the 30 wards of the county.

Others are Ms Milka Chumba (Kipkaren Ward), Ms Magdeline Cheptoo (Koyo-Ndurio Ward), Nancy Chemutai (Kobujoi Ward) and Ms Rael Rotich (Kapsimotwo Ward)

In Nairobi County, voters elected four female MCAs out of the total 85 wards in the city; two each on both the Orange Democratic Movement and the Jubilee Party tickets.

MACHAKOS

In ODM, Ms Cecilia Achieng Ayot was elected MCA of Laini Saba Ward in Kibra constituency while Ms Rose Adhiambo Ogonda was elected in Kware Ward of Embakasi South Constituency.

The two Jubilee MCAs were all elected in Starehe Constituency-- Ms Milicent Wambui Mugadi (Ziwani/Kariakor Ward) and Ms Esther Chege Waithira (Nairobi South Ward).

Machakos county has 48 wards out of which five elected female MCAs-- Wiper's Betty Nzisa Nzioki of Masi Ward, Maendeleo Chap Chap's Annastaciah Syomwai Mutuku (Kibauni Ward), Muungano Party's Elizabeth Mutinda (Muvau Kikuumini Ward), Wiper's Grace Munini (Kangundo East Ward) and Jacqueline Munyao of Maendeleo Chap Chap in Ikombe Ward.

Kakamega County with 60 wards has four elected female MCAs, Kisumu County with 34 wards has five female elected MCAs, while Nakuru County with 54 wards also has five elected MCAs.