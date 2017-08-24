Rwanda: Meddy Confirmed for Mutzig Beer Fest

Come Saturday September 2, all roads will lead to Nyamata for the annual Mutzig Beer Fest at the Golden Tulip Hotel.

This year's festival will be headlined by U.S based Rwandan R&B maestro Meddy, real name Médard Jobert Ngabo. Also confirmed to perform is the Kenyan house, funk and disco group, Just A Band. It will be the Ntawamusimbura hitmaker's first official stop as he embarks on his Rwanda tour after six years in America.

The festival was launched in 2008, and this year will be the first time it will be held out of Kigali.

In July, the Golden Tulip Hotel, hosted one of the biggest music concerts on Rwandan soil to date-the Rwanda Fiesta, featuring Tanzanian bongo flava star Diamond Platnumz and Jamaican reggae band, Morgan Heritage.

The Mutzig Beer Fest is a fun outdoor gathering that brings together local and international musicians and DJs to entertain revelers while partaking of food and drink. In previous years, the event has been hosted in different parts of the City of Kigali, with organisers usually providing shuttle services to transport people to and from the venue.

Last year, the Beer Fest was held at Rugende Training Centre in Kigali, and was headlined by Nigerian dancehall act Wizkid. It was arguably the best attended of all previous editions.

In 2015, the Beer Fest was headlined by the South African singing duo of Mafikizolo (Theo Kgosinkwe and Nhlanhla Nciza), and Lillian Mbabazi and her Sundowners Band.

Some of the other local musicians that have previously graced the Mutzig Beer Fest stage are; Ben Ngabo, the Nubian Gypsies, Mike Kayihura, Mico Band, Ben Ngabo, Neptunes Band, Mani Martin, and Jules Sentore. Others include the Ugandan rapper Navio, and the South African House duo Liquideep.

The Mutzig Beer Fest was inspired by the popular German OktoberFest, which has been described as the world's largest beer festival. Tickets for the event go for Rwf10,000 (pre-sales) and 15,000 at the venue.