Sierra Leone: Badea Director General Condoles With Flooding and Mudslide Victims

The Director General of the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) Dr Sidi Ould Tah has through his senior expert, Project Division Operation Department, extended his heartfelt condolences to victims of the August 14 tragedy.

Mr Hany Kamal Fahmy, under the directives of the Director General, is in town to assess not only the damage caused by the August 14 deadly mudslides and flooding but to also know what is required by government to remedy the situation.

As a way of immediate response, Mr Fahmy, on behalf of BADEA Director General, made a pronouncement of USD$250 - 300 thousand dollars as emergency aid grants.

President Koroma thanked the BADEA Director General for dispatching his senior expert to not only come and have first-hand report on the damage caused by the flooding and mudslides but to also know what is required to salvage the current situation.

Giving an update, the president intimated that government is addressing the situation in two folds by first providing standard settlements for the affected persons and at the same time considering to relocate people living in disaster prone areas to avoid further catastrophe.

He pointed out that very soon construction of permanent dwelling for affected families will commence. President Koroma also reiterated his thanks and appreciation for the support the institution has been providing for the Government and people of Sierra Leone over the years.