23 August 2017

Government of Sierra Leone (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Tony Elumelu Mourns With Sierra Leone

Tagged:

Related Topics

Following the August 14 unprecedented disaster, Tony Elumelu, Founder of Tony Elumelu Foundation and Chairman of United Bank for Africa has this afternoon, Wednesday 23 August, met with President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma at State House to express on behalf of himself and staff his sincere condolences to victims of the recent mudslide and flooding.

Prior to his visit, Mr Elumelu sent a letter of condolence to President Koroma and considering the gravity of the tragedy, chairman Elumelu and delegation deemed it necessary to come to Freetown to sympathize and show solidarity with the Government and people of Sierra Leone.

On behalf of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, he made a pronouncement of USD$250,000 and another USD$250,000 on behalf of staff, management and directors of United Bank for Africa (UBA) as emergency aid grants for victims.

President Koroma thanked Mr Elumelu and delegation for coming, saying that he was encouraged by the letter of condolence he sent prior to his arrival. The president reported on the ongoing recovery efforts and the commencement of the construction of permanent settlement for the affected persons. The next target he related, would have to do with the relocation of persons living in disaster prone areas to avoid future catastrophe. At present, he revealed, 494 bodies were discovered and more are feared to be buried in the mud. He once again thanked Tony Elumelu Foundation for the support.

Before arriving at State House, Mr Elumelu joined President Koroma and former Nigerian president General (Rtd.) Olusegun Obasanjo at the Connaught Hospital where they took stock of the conditions of victims affected by the flooding and mudslides.

Sierra Leone

Rep. Bass Urges USAID To Increase Aid for Sierra Leone

Today, Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA), top Democrat on the House Subcommittee on Africa, and 11 of her colleagues sent a letter… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of Sierra Leone. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.