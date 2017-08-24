Namibia: No Milk and Honey for the Hai//om

Most of the Hai//om San from Etosha's administrative centre, Okaukuejo, have fallen into despair due to the life of poverty which continues to haunt them.

Despite the opportunities created by government, many still live a hand-to-mouth existence, with little or no assistance from the Hai//om Traditional Authority.

The Namibian last week spoke to Hai//om women employed by the Ongava Game Reserve's Tented and Anderson's camps, which will be closed down this year to be replaced by a research centre.

The game reserve, which sits on the border of Etosha, has become a refuge for many Hai//om San, who have had opportunities to land a job there.

The majority of the women grew up living like many others, going back to the wild for food and water, as efforts to reintegrate them into society and expose them to educational opportunities are yet to prove their mark.

Lydia Hanichas (33) told The Namibian that she and her nine siblings, who grew up at Okaukuejo, used to walk around the park and nearby farms to look for food "since we knew what trees to look for. At other times, we could eat water with pap," she lamented.

Hanichas, who was employed at the Ongava Game Reserve in 2008, was forced to drop out of school in Grade 10 after she failed and lost her place in the hostel.

"My dream was to one day own my own business, or work in a corner office since I was very good at accounting," she said, adding that a 'Good Samaritan' paid her school fees.

Her effort to elevate herself above the poverty which her people seem to be stuck in was crushed when the house she built with the little money she makes and all her furniture burned down last year.

"Moet! One day life will get better," she said.

Hanichas' co-workers, Janet Aukhumes (31) and Rolies Somses (35), also paint a grim picture of their upbringing, and how the Hai//om have only been reduced to lowly jobs due to a lack of education and general impoverishment.

Somses, who works as a waiter, also left school when she was in Grade 10, and her dream of becoming a nurse thus died when it became apparent that she needed to start making money to survive.

According to her, not many Hai//om are book-smart, but most are good with their hands, and should be assisted to at least become experts in that area.

"Even nature conservation is a field we could thrive in with training," she added.

Somses said her daughter told her she wanted to become a doctor so that she could live a better life. "She told me she does not want to end up like me," she said.

Aukhumes was born into a family of 14 children. Due to poverty, she left school in Grade 5, and started babysitting to make money before she was employed as a dishwasher.

Sofia Kenaihe (42), was employed at Ongava's Tented Camp in 1999 as a casual laundry lady until she got a permanent job later on.

Kenaihe said she now works as a housekeeper and her new salary, which is not much, has helped her afford the bare necessities and to support her children and family.

"It has been so difficult. At 13 years of age, I was forced to start making a living, or starve. So, you jump at any opportunity like helping someone iron their clothes for pay," she said.

Her colleague, Christine Oreses (38), said she encourages her children to also study hard, while Abraham !Nowoseb (38) said the future could only be brighter.

The Hai//om San, as well as other marginalised groups, became a priority for government when in 2004 a Cabinet decision was made to restore the land they lost when Etosha was turned into a national park before independence.

Ever since, 45 000 hectares of land have been purchased for the Hai//om, who are now scattered outside Etosha, at places such as Outjo, Tsumeb, the Guinas constituencies and other areas where they have found refuge.

In addition, government also decided to create projects that would empower the community to rise from poverty to better living standards.

This includes the !Gobaub tourism concession which was given to the traditional authority's business arm.

The concession is expected to benefit the community immensely, but no progress has been made yet to find an investor.

Ongava's operations manager Stuart Crawford said not much has been done formally to assist or benefit the Hai//om, apart from employing them at lodges.