South Africa: Government Wants 'Solid Bid' for Rugby World Cup 2023

Photo: TraceyJaneShaw/Pixabay

A rugby stadium in Cape Town, South Africa.

Government wants to help the South African Rugby Union make "a very solid bid" to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup, Minister of Sport and Recreation Thulas Nxesi said on Wednesday.

"We have to put in a very solid bid. Ours is an economic bid," he told reporters.

The bid would be presented to World Rugby at its headquarters in Ireland.

Nxesi and his deputy Gert Oosthuizen might make the trip, to illustrate the government's support.

"I think our country deserves it," said Oosthuizen. "We have all the stadiums, all the infrastructure."

The government provided R2.8bn for the bid. The announcement of the RWC 2023 host will be made in on November 15.

Source: News24