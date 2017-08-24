Africa: Five-Star Guinea Complete Total CHAN 2018 Line-Up

Guinea completes the line-up for the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) Kenya 2018 after a 5-0 win over Senegal on Wednesday in Conakry in their West A Zone second leg clash.

The encounter, rescheduled for Wednesday after a downpour in the Guinea capital on Tuesday rendered the pitch at the Stade 28 Septembre unplayable , was decided by a Sekou Camara hat-trick and strikes from Daouda Bangoura and Ibrahima Sankhon. Despite a 3-1 loss from the first leg in Dakar last week, the result saw the Guineans confirm their place for next year's finals 6-3 on aggregate.

Horoya forward Camara began the goal harvest after nine minutes before Bangoura and Sankhon scored midway to give 'Les Syli Nationale' a 3-0 lead at the break.

Camara again struck twice in the second half to condemn the Senegalese to defeat, as Guinea reached the finals of the tournament designed exclusively for footballers playing in their domestic leagues for the successive. 'Les Syli Nationale' finished fourth in their maiden outing in 2016 in Rwanda.

The final tournament will be held from 12 January to 4 February 2018 in Kenya.

Qualified teams

Host: Kenya

Central Zone: Cameroon, Congo, Equatorial Guinea

Central-East Zone: Sudan, Uganda

North Zone: Libya, Morocco

South Zone: Angola, Namibia, Zambia

West A Zone: Mauritania, Guinea

West B Zone: Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Nigeria