23 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Insurers Pay Out Millions to Herders Affected By Drought

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Capital FM
(File photo).
By Gerald Andae

The recent drought will see a consortium of insurers pay livestock farmers in semi-arid regions millions more after the initial payment in February.

The seven firms under Kenya Livestock Insurance Programme (KLIP) will pay farmers Sh319 million for long-rain failure starting next month, on top of the Sh215 million paid in February on poor short rains.

The payout is intended to help farmers purchase animal feeds, provide water, procure animal healthcare services as well as move animals to areas with better forage.

"These funds will go a long way in cushioning farmers against harsh climatic conditions by ensuring that they have funds to purchase essential items such as water and fodder for their animals," said Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Willy Bett.

"A total of Sh319 million will be paid out to 11,407 pastoralists from counties that are severely affected by drought ," he added.

Underwriters taking part in the programme led by APA include Kenya Orient, Amaco, Heritage and Old Mutual. Under the scheme, farmers are compensated when rains fail, causing shortage of water and fodder that are likely to cause animal deaths.

Kenya

Kilifi on Cholera Alert as 8 People Test Positive

A cholera outbreak has been reported in Kilifi County with eight cases under watch. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.