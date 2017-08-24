Namibia: Katima Mulilo, Windhoek City Sign Agreement

The Katima Mulilo Town Council and City of Windhoek signed a partnership and cooperation agreement on Tuesday.

In the agreement, the two prioritise environmental management, while also seeking cooperation in areas including the economic and tourism sectors, as well as human resources and technical capacity-building expertise.

At the moment, Katima Mulilo does not have a proper system and equipment to manage refuse removal, and depends on individuals with pick-up trucks not designed for such purposes.

Katima Mulilo mayor Georgina Mwiya-Simataa, who signed on behalf of the town council, said the cooperation is based on the shared conviction that local authorities are closer to the people, and hence should meet their needs.

Mwiya-Simataa said twinning with Windhoek has helped the smaller local authority to drive the most-needed development agenda through.

She said the partnership will also contribute towards achieving micro-economic objectives, and those of the Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPP), fifth National Development Plan (NDP5), sustainable development goals (SDGs) and Vision 2030.

The mayor urged both parties to ensure that the administrations of both local authorities commit to delivering quality services to the people.

Windhoek mayor Muesee Kazapua said as the biggest local authority in the country, there is need for Windhoek to assist others in different areas.

He observed that the assistance to smaller local authorities would improve the people's living conditions there, and reduce the influx from these towns to the capital city.

Kazapua emphasised the need for local authorities to share ideas, resources, knowledge and expertise as they work towards creating better living conditions for the people they represent.

This is the second agreement the Katima Mulilo Town Council has entered into with another local authority. It signed a Memorandum of Work with the town council of Sesheke in Zambia earlier this year on matters of migration and health.

- Nampa