Namibia: Gobabis Ready for Investors

Gobabis deputy mayor Cornelius Tjizoo has called on local business people to consider investing in the town to uplift residents' living standards.

He said the town has modern communication facilities, roads and other infrastructure which allow for smooth business activities and pose great potential for development.

The deputy mayor was speaking on Tuesday during the groundbreaking ceremony of a new shopping mall in the town.

The new development will be an extension of the current shopping centre housing South African retail giant, Shoprite.

The mall, aptly titled 'Gobabis Shopping Mall', will be 9 300 square metres big, and is expected to be fully operational towards the end of this year.

Tjizoo said the town is open to any investment, provided such economic activity will not only offer a possible business opportunity, but also put food on the table of residents through employment.

"Our people are in need of services which can be provided by business people. But more so, they are also in need of jobs to provide for themselves," he said.

The deputy mayor said most of the council's infrastructure, including underground water and electricity structures, have been revamped to provide for the town's expansion.

Tjizoo lauded the Safland Property Group, which owns the new shopping mall, for bringing much-needed services to the eastern town.

He thus encouraged other business ventures to take advantage of the town's potential as a gateway to Botswana and the rest of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) by setting up shop there.

"We are ideally located to serve your business interests in SADC and beyond, and we are ready for business investors," he noted.

The new shopping mall is expected to house up to 35 outlets and offices.

Gobabis Shopping Mall will thus be the town and the entire Omaheke region's largest single shopping complex once completed.

Owned by the Safland Property Group, it is expected to provide close to 100 permanent jobs.

The project, according to its owners, will provide an estimated 175 jobs during its construction phases.

Its modern and environmentally-friendly design, coupled with its location, is expected to ideally position the shopping mall as the preferred one-stop shopping venue in the region.

According to Safland Property Group's website, the revamped mall is also expected to house South African cosmetics retailer Clicks; outlets such as Pep Stores, Markhams and Foschini; and fast food outlets, including Hungry Lion.

All these retailers, except Pep Stores, do not have outlets at Gobabis.

- Nampa