Namibia: Business, Labour Split Over Downgrade

Senior Swapo leaders met for a central committee meeting to discuss various issues a day after Moody's junk status downgrade (file photo).

Emotions and sentiments continue to be inflamed by the junk status downgrade bestowed on Namibia two weeks ago by Moody's Investors Services.

The latest to express themselves on the unexpected downgrade were the Labour Resource and Research Institute (Larri) and the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI), and the sentiments could not be more divergent.

In a strongly-worded statement issued yesterday, Larri said "if the credit rating of Namibia's workforce could be measured with the same yardstick that Moody's used, then more than half of Namibia's workforce were already in junk status long before the downgrade announcement".

Larri does not pull punches, primarily taking issue with the Namibian government's response to the downgrade. "Government's denial and political spin doctoring of the economic reality and rejection of Moody's rating is tantamount to workers' betrayal of the highest order' and a clear sign of insensitivity to the plight of Namibia's workforce. While government embarked on a defensive campaign against Moody's rating, the hardest-hit group of society (the working class) continues to sink deeper into junk status." The NUNW-affiliated institute goes on to state: "Let us face it, the crisis is real, and no amount of denial, political spin doctoring or ideological posturing is going to change the rating or even avoid a deeper downgrade, which will hinder recovery further. Government should take urgent steps to ensure that Namibia does not proceed through a destructive cycle of multiple downgrades (the Fitch rating is next).

Larri thus proposes three paths out of the crisis. "Firstly, government should ensure that its policies are clear, consistent and growth-oriented, and communicate to the nation honestly and openly. Secondly, rather than considering further borrowing or increasing taxes, government must cut non-productive spending, and restructure non-viable state-owned entities. Thirdly, authorities need to ensure that business confidence does not deteriorate further by communicating openly and frankly with business and workers.

On Tuesday, the NCCI also dove into the debate with a five-page statement, which mostly echoes government's criticisms and talking points of the Moody's downgrade announced on 11 August.

They stated that "except for the increasing ratio of our foreign debt burden in relation to the average amount of our foreign currency reserve holdings, Moody's reasons for Namibia's downgrade are misleading, and appear uninformed."

"Given the current fiscal stance and general macroeconomic stability, Namibia is probably one of the only true investment grade nations in the world with a debt-to-GDP ratio around 43%." The NCCI then goes on to express support for government efforts, stating: "We are comforted to some extent by the undeniable fact that our elected officials remain committed to tackling the structural issues required to effectively address the rising public debt burden."

The chamber concludes on an upbeat note that "a revision of the outlook to stable is likely if fiscal consolidation leads to a marked slowdown of debt accumulation and increased foreign reserves."