24 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Election2017 - Citizens Assumed Civic and Orderly Role - Cne

Luanda — Angolan citizens who voted in the general election on Wednesday have assumed a civic and orderly role of respect towards legality and the Angolan institutions, said the spokeswoman of the National Electoral Commission, Julia Ferreira.

In a communiqué to the country on how the electoral process has undergone, Julia Ferreira pointed out that the polling stations were opened at 7:00 am and closed at 6:00 p.m., allowing all the voters to exercise their right.

She said that Angola has witnessed a very important milestone on the country's political history, noting that all the commitment that was dedicated to this process had the desired outcome.

Julia Ferreira announced that at this moment the votes were counted at the polling stations, according to what was stipulated by law.

At this moment a plenary session of the National Electoral Commission is assessing the all process.

