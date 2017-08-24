24 August 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: First Sitting of 12th Parliament to Be Held Next Week Thursday

By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — The National Assembly and the Senate are slated to hold the first sittings next Thursday; this is after President Uhuru Kenyatta gazetted the date.

In the National Assembly, 289 Members were elected by voters of single member constituencies while 47 women were elected by voters of each of the counties, each constituting a single member constituency in the just concluded General Election held on August 8.

National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai says Article 126(2) of the Constitution provides that the first sitting of a newly elected House shall take place not more than thirty days after the election.

In this regard, arrangements are ongoing for the first sitting to take place where Members will be sworn into office and thereafter elect the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker. Article 74 of the Constitution provides that no person shall assume or perform any functions of the office of a Member before taking and subscribing to the Oath or Affirmation of Office.

