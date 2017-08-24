Photo: New Times

A voter shows his thumb after voting (file photo).

Luanda — One thousand and three hundred and ten (1,310) voters , namely in the provinces of Moxico, Lunda Norte and Benguela will only be able to vote on Saturday, August 26, informed on Thursday the Spokeswoman of the National Electoral Commission (CNE), Júlia Ferreira.

Speaking to the press to announce the decisions taken by the plenary session of the CNE, on Thursday dawn, held to analyse the quality of the voting process held last Wednesday (Aug. 23), Júlia Ferreira explained that this situation happened due to bad climacteric conditions and problems with technical means (air transport).

She went on to say that the fall of an aircraft recently that was at the service of the CNE, distributing logistical material to the polling stations in the eastern part of the country, is also one of the factors for this extraordinary measure.

She said the supervisors of the contesting political forces for the polling stations in question have been notified of this measure, so that they can be present in their respective places of electoral work on Saturday.

Júlia Ferreira assured that this measure was taken in accordance with the electoral law, having assured that this will not condition the publication of provisional results.

The CNE spokeswoman expressed the institution's satisfaction at the way voting took place and the scrupulous observation of the law.

According to the official, the first provisional results might come out this Thursday.

A total of fifteen polling stations did not manage to open for voting on Wednesday due to the reasons presented by the CNE spokeswoman.