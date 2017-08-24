Namibia: EU Extends Funding for Maternity Waiting Home

Kunene region has the lowest proportion of pregnant women delivering in health facilities, according to the Demographic and Health Survey 2013.

In this region, 72% of pregnant women deliver in the health facilities, compared to the national average of 88,7%, and 97,6% in the Erongo region, which has the highest coverage of facility deliveries.

WHO Representative Dr Charles Sagoe-Moses said the construction of the maternity waiting home in Opuwo will provide the opportunity for more women, living in the region to have better access to services, and improve the health outcomes.

Given this, the European Union through the Programme for Accelerating the Reduction of Maternal and Child Mortality is funding the construction of the Opuwo maternity waiting home.

Although the programme ended in February 2017, the EU will still fund the construction in conjunction with WHO and health ministry.

The total funding for the project is 10 million euros (about N$155 million). Part of this money - N$34 million - was for procurement and distribution of medical equipment; N$8,5 million for construction of maternity waiting homes; and N$14,6 million for nine ambulances and six utility vehicles.

During a visit to Opuwo last week to inspect the land allocated by the town council, Sagoe-Moses expressed gratitude to the EU for funding the construction of the home.