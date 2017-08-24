Namibia: Woman Robbed At Gunpoint At Swakop

A woman doing deliveries for a law firm at Swakopmund was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight along the busy main street in the middle of the town yesterday.

Monica So-Oabeb was approached by two male suspects just before the lunch break, who pretended they wanted to sell her meat.

The incident happened on the main road near the Swakopmund Bahnhof.

So-Oabeb was too much in shock to speak to The Namibian, but her husband, Matthew, said the suspects suddenly held a gun to his wife's head while they removed all her jewellery (earrings, necklace and rings), her handbag and everything else she was carrying. This also included the delivery book and keys of the firm.

"They then ran away. Someone called me, and I rushed to find her. We are at the police station now to lay a case. She is very afraid," he said.

The police confirmed the incident, and again warned people not to always carry valuables on their person as this may attract criminals.

Swakopmund's community members are very sensitive at this stage, with the recent murders and robberies of three pensioners over the past month.

The police-public cooperation has been intensifying as more frequent meetings between the parties are held to encourage residents to watch out for one another, and to assist the police in fighting crime.