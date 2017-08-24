South Africa: Discipline Issue Rules April Out for Sharks

Garth April has been left out of the Sharks team to face Western Province in Saturday's Currie Cup clash at Newlands due to a discipline issue.

The Sharks would not comment further on the matter, saying that it was an "internal issue", but it has cost the 26-year-old his place for what is a big fixture.

A Sharks press release said referred to the "coaching staff taking a strong stance around our values of work ethic, team work and respect."

Inny Radebe will wear the No 15 jersey in April's absence.

The Sharks will be looking to make it five wins in a row.

Coach Robert du Preez has opted for consistency in choosing his side after a two-week break that followed a tough eight-day period that saw the Sharks play three matches.

Thomas du Toit has a bone bruise on his ankle and has therefore not been considered for selection, with Juan Schoeman starting at loosehead in his place.

Keegan Daniel had a minor abscess procedure and was also not considered for selection.

Jean Droste comes in for Tyler Paul in the second row, with the latter shifting to the flank in place of Daniel.

In the backline, Louis Schreuder replaces Cameron Wright at scrumhalf while Jeremy Ward returns at outside centre and Kobus van Wyk is on the win.

Van Wyk is not only thrilled to be back after missing the Lions game, but also back at Newlands where he played all his previous rugby before making the move to the Sharks.

"It's good to be back at Newlands where I played all my life," he said.

"I'm not sure if the crowd will give me the bird [being an ex-WP player], but I hope they do, I'm quite keen to play against them."

He admits that the team is in a good head space given the on-field successes of late, and it helps that off the field the players have gelled too.

"There are some energetic youngsters and there's an awesome vibe in the camp as we grow together, there's a culture here of mixing together outside of rugby and we're in a good place right now," he said.

"We're hoping to build on the momentum we've created and progress to the final."

Kick-off on Saturday is at 15:00.

Teams:

Western Province

TBA

Sharks

15 Inny Radebe, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Lukhanyo Am, 11 S'bu Nkosi, 10 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Jean Droste, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Juan Schoeman

Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Wian Vosloo, 20 Michael Claassens, 21 Rhyno Smith, 22 Odwa Ndungane

Source: Sport24