analysis

SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni on Wednesday put the blame for much of the national carrier's woes on historic legacies, including actions taken by "foreigners" like former CEO Coleman Andrews. But he resigned from the national airline in 2001, while Myeni, who is also executive chairperson of the Jacob G Zuma Foundation, since 2012 has headed the board she joined in 2009. Faced with a litany of dodgy dealings, Parliament's watchdog on public spending, the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa), was not impressed. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

Scopa brooks no fluffing. Committee members read documentation and are wont to ask detailed questions. Like, why has SAA incurred fines worth R6.7-million in the 2015/16 financial year for regulatory breaches such as allowing travellers to fly without the required visa documentation. Or why SAA is paying service providers on the back of letters of appointment, not signed contracts. Or why SAA started a route without proper costing to Abu Dhabi only to cancel it in late 2015 because it was losing R330-million a year.

On that last one from Scopa the answer from Myeni was simple and readily given, unlike the silent but frantic glances of the SAA CFO and acting CEO...