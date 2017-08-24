Mozambique: Two Policemen Shot in Niassa

Maputo — A gang of criminals shot and injured two Mozambican policemen who interrupted an attempted robbery against a house in the city of cuamba, in the northernmost province of Niassa, on Monday.

According to the provincial police commander, Alves Mate, cited by Radio Mozambique, five men wearing military uniforms, and armed with an AK-47 assault rifle, tied up the security guard on duty, and broke into the house.

The owner of the house, hearing unusual noises, realized a burglary was under way and phoned the provincial police command, which immediately sent a unit to the house.

When the police arrived, the gang opened fire on them, and then fled. The two injured policemen were immediately taken to the Cuamba Rural Hospital for treatment.

In Changara district, in the western province of Tete, arrested two men found in illegal possession of an AK-47 and a Makarov pistol.

According to Tete police public relations officer, Lurdes Ferreira, cited in Wednesday's issue of the Maputo daily “Noticias”, the men, named as J. Gabriel and L. Mofate, are suspected of using the guns in a raid in June on the home of a local trader in the town of Furancango, where they stole a large sum of money.

The two men deny taking part in the robbery, and claimed that an acquaintance had asked them to look after the guns until he found a buyer for them from Malawi.

A Malawian citizen, R. Agibu, was detained by the Tete police in Moatize district, where he was driving a Toyota Fortuner that had been stolen in South Africa. Agibu was taking it to Malawi.

Agibu denied that the vehicle was stolen, and claimed it belonged to a Malawian businessman who had asked him to drive it from South Africa to Malawi. He said all the car's documentation was in order, which was why he had been able to cross the South African border and pass through all police checkpoints until he reached Moatize.

However, he was unable to name the owner of the Toyota, or the place in South Africa where he had picked it up.