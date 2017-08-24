Mozambique: Bank Robbers Orchestrated Beira Prison Escape

Maputo — The spectacular escape two weeks ago of 17 inmates from Beira Central Prison was, according to Sofala Provincial Attorney, Carolina Azarias, organized by two men awaiting trial in connection with the theft of over 28 million meticais (about 459,000 US dollars) from a Beira branch of the country's largest commercial bank, the Millennium-BIM.

The escapees also benefitted from the collaboration of corrupt prison guards. Interviewed on Tuesday by the independent television station STV, Azarias said the guards on duty on 7 August deliberately left cell doors open to facilitate the escape.

The escape was obviously well planned, since it involved the use of two vehicles, a Toyota Corolla and a Ford Ranger, which drew up outside the main gate to the prison at about 07.00. Less than a minute later, the prisoners began to pour out. Some of them entered the Ford Ranger, which then left the area at high speed.

Others tried to enter the Toyota. But local residents, seeing what was happening, intervened and grabbed the driver. Without a car, the other prisoners quickly dispersed.

The escapees' attempt to steal a gun from one of the guards was unsuccessful. They seized a firearm from one of the guards on the main gate, and threw it over the prison wall. But they were unable to recover it, since it was picked up by people outside, waiting to visit relatives in the jail, who handed it back to the prison authorities.

Azarias said the escape occurred a few days before the two men charged with the bank robbery were due to appear in court.

Prosecutors were “very disappointed”, she added, since the criminal investigation services (SERNIC) “did their job and in record time traced the bank robbers to Maputo, arrested them and brought them back here. The preparatory investigations are over and all that remains to do is send them to court for purposes of trial”.

Azarias said the court case will not stop just because the prisoners have escaped. The court could well decide to try the two men in absentia.

None of the 17 escapees have been recaptured so far. 10 of them were serving sentences, and the other seven were on remand, awaiting trial.

Immediately after the escape six people were arrested. They are five of the prison guards and the driver of the Toyota. The police seized the Toyota, while the Ford Ranger has yet to be found.