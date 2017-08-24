Mozambique: Amurane Confirms He Will Run in 2018 Elections

Maputo — The Mayor of the northern Mozambican city of Nampula, Mahamudo Amurane, publicly announced on Tuesday that he intends to run for a second term of office in the 2018 municipal elections, as the candidate of a political party - but he did not reveal which one.

At a meeting in Nampula city hall, marking the 61st anniversary of Nampula's elevation to the status of a city, Amurane mostly talked of the achievements of the Municipal Council since he took office as Mayor following the 2013 elections.

“The situation of the environment in our communities is a concern for all the citizens of Nampula, and the municipal executive chose care for the environment as a priority”, he declared, according to the report by the independent television station STV.

A further key concern was the viability study into the construction of a Nampula ring road. Amurane hoped to see such a road built some time in the next decade.

Towards the end of the speech he confirmed, once again, his rift with the opposition Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM), the party for which he stood in the 2013 mayoral election. In recent months Amurane has bitterly attacked MDM leader Daviz Simango, and has accused the MDM of waging a campaign against him.

He announced that he will stand in 2018, but not for the MDM. He would be the candidate of another party, and proposed to announce in due time which party that would be.

Thus Amurane has ruled out the hypothesis of running as an independent, but not that of forming his own party, which would clearly be a breakaway from the MDM. The other two parties with a chance of winning the mayoral election in Nampula are the ruling Frelimo Party and the rebel movement Renamo. Until the MDM victory in 2013, Frelimo had always dominated Nampula municipality.

It is rather unlikely that either Frelimo or Renamo would agree to run Amurane as a candidate (although it should be mentioned that Amurane's sister, Adelaide, is a member of the central government as Minister in the President's Office).

While Amurane was speaking, the MDM held a noisy demonstration outside the city hall demanding the Mayor's resignation and accusing him of treachery. One of the placards read “Get out of here, you ingrate! We don't want traitors!”