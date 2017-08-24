Mauritius: Road Traffic - "Moto Ecoles" to Be Set Up

Government has agreed to the Minister of Public Infrastructure and Land Transport making the Road Traffic (Driving Schools and Instructors) (Amendment) Regulations. The Regulations provide for the setting up of "Moto Ecoles", the teaching of driving of autocycles and motorcycles, and the licensee for the teaching of driving of motor cars being the owner of a dual control motorcar with either an automatic, or a manual transmission.
This decision has been taken following the number of road crashes due to poor driving behaviour and involving moto/auto cycles, and as enunciated in Budget Speech 2017-2018.