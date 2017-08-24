Mauritius: Road Traffic - "Moto Ecoles" to Be Set Up

Mauritius has been acclaimed for its continued commitment to implement the international standards of transparency and… Read more »

This decision has been taken following the number of road crashes due to poor driving behaviour and involving moto/auto cycles, and as enunciated in Budget Speech 2017-2018.

Government has agreed to the Minister of Public Infrastructure and Land Transport making the Road Traffic (Driving Schools and Instructors) (Amendment) Regulations. The Regulations provide for the setting up of "Moto Ecoles", the teaching of driving of autocycles and motorcycles, and the licensee for the teaching of driving of motor cars being the owner of a dual control motorcar with either an automatic, or a manual transmission.

Copyright © 2017 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.